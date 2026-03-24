US hands 15-point proposal to end war over to Iran — NYT

NEW YORK, March 25. /TASS/. The United States has sent a 15-point plan to Iran to end the Middle East conflict, The New York Times quoted American administration officials as saying.

Pakistan acted as the intermediary in the transfer of the plan. It remains unclear how many people in Iran received the document, and whether Iran intends to accept it as a starting point for negotiations. According to the paper, the plan addresses the issues of the missile and nuclear programs, and freedom of navigation.

On March 23, the American leader wrote on Truth Social that the United States and Iran had held constructive talks over the past two days on ending hostilities in the Middle East. He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone attacks on the republic's energy infrastructure for five days. However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had not held any talks with Washington, but had outlined its position to the mediators.