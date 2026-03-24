Brent oil price rises by around 5%

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The price of the May 2026 Brent crude oil futures contract on the London ICE exchange showed an increase of nearly 5%, according to trading data.

As of 19:55 Moscow time, Brent was up 4.71% at $104.65 per barrel.

By 20:01 Moscow time, Brent slowed its growth and was trading at $104.24 per barrel (+4.3%). At the same time, the May 2026 WTI crude futures contract rose by 5.11% to $92.63 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump earlier ordered a five-day delay in possible strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure amid what he described as "productive negotiations" between Washington and Tehran. Iran has denied that any dialogue with the United States is taking place. Following Trump’s statement, the price of May 2026 Brent crude futures on the London ICE exchange fell by more than 14% to $96 per barrel for the first time since March 12, 2026.