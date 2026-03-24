Tourist flow from Russia to Vietnam triples in 2025

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The tourist flow to Vietnam nearly tripled in 2025, and Russia is ready to compete for leadership in this destination, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"We have significantly expanded the geography and frequency of direct flights between our countries. This indicates strong interest in mutual tourist and business travel. The tourist flow from Russia to Vietnam nearly tripled in 2025 and reached 690,000 people. Russia is among the top five foreign countries by the number of tourist trips to Vietnam and is ready to compete for leadership in this area," he said.

Chernyshenko added that the tourist flow from Vietnam to Russia increased by nearly 36%. "We are actively working on simplifying visa procedures," the deputy prime minister said.