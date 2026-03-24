Russian troops liberate Peschanoye community in Kharkov Region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops deliver massive overnight strike on Ukraine’s military-industrial sector

Russian troops delivered a massive overnight strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises producing missiles and their parts, the ministry reported.

"Last night, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive overnight strike by airborne and ground-based long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector engaged in the production of various types of missiles and their parts, and also military aerodromes. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Kiev loses over 1,265 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,265 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 235 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops, two tanks and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 180 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 330 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 280 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 50 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Volokhovskoye, Izbitskoye, Kolodeznoye and Shevyakovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Malaya Korchakovka and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 235 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, ten motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and a counterbattery radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Borovaya, Novoosinovo and Shiykovka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Artyoma, Ilyinovka, Konstantinovka, Krivaya Luka, Nikiforovka, Novosyolovka and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, including a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system and two Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counter-fire radar stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Grishino, Dobropolye, Ivanovka, Novoaleksandrovka, Svetloye and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 330 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and six artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-48 counterbattery radar station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Aleksandrovka and Dobropasovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Boikovo, Vozdvizhevka, Gorkoye, Komsomolskoye and Kopani in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 280 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Zaporozhets, Kamyshevakha, Orekhov and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces pound Ukrainian army’s transport infrastructure over past day

Russian forces struck transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 259 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 259 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 10 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs and 259 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 126,922 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,453 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,691 multiple rocket launchers, 34,033 field artillery guns and mortars and 57,614 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.