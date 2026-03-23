IN BRIEF: President Putin’s key statements at a meeting on economic issues

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian economy is seeing negative dynamics at the beginning of the year. Speaking at a cabinet meeting on economic issues he tasked the government with bringing the economy to a path of sustainable growth.

TASS has compiled the head of state's key statements.

Macroeconomic policy

Russia has seen a drop in key macroeconomic indicators at the beginning of 2026. "What would I like to draw attention to? First of all, [this is] low negative growth in key macroeconomic indicators. Actually, this is nothing unexpected for us, but the statistics confirm it," the President said adding that in January Russia's GDP grew "2.1% lower than a year ago."

Experts attribute the decline in Russia's macroeconomic indicators in January to a "calendar factor": there were fewer working days than at the beginning of last year.

The government needs to be proactive in responding to external risks and consider all significant factors is essential for effective macroeconomic policy, Putin noted.

"Of course, for effective macroeconomic policy, it is important to consider all significant factors and respond pre-emptively to external risks, and such risks are now acutely manifested in global markets and the system of international economic relations. I am referring to the general tensions in the world and the associated fluctuations in energy markets, and the same is happening with many other commodities. We are well aware of this. The energy chain involves many commodities and commodity groups," he said.

Striving for sustainable economic growth

Russia needs to return to a path of sustainable economic growth, Putin stated.

"Experts are talking about the so-called calendar factor of January, since there were fewer working days this year than in the previous year. However, I would like to reiterate what we discussed earlier – we need to return to the path of sustainable economic growth," he said.

Sustainable growth in the national economy must go hand in hand with slowing inflation.

"We need to return to the path of sustainable economic growth, of course, with slowing inflation and maintaining stability in the labor market."

At first glance, these are contradictory things, Putin noted.

"But we talked about the need to strive for this very outcome. It's not easy, of course, but we must strive for it," he stressed.

Unemployment and inflation

Unemployment in Russia remained low at 2.2% at the beginning of the year, and inflation remained steady at less than 6% year-on-year: "This is definitely a positive development," the President said.

Oil and gas sector

Russian oil and gas companies should use their growing revenues to pay down debt to domestic banks, Putin said.

"That would be a wise decision," he noted.

The government must take a measured approach regarding short-term revenues in the oil and gas sector, which should guarantee long-term budget balance.

"With regard to the federal budget, it is also necessary to make balanced decisions regarding short-term revenues – in order, I repeat, to guarantee the long-term balance of the country's main financial document," Putin said.