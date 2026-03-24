Iranian missiles intercepted over Lebanon were targeting Hamaat air base — portal

BEIRUT, March 24. /TASS/. The Iranian missiles intercepted in the airspace over northern Lebanon were targeting the Hamaat air base, where a group of US instructors is stationed, the news portal Lebanon Files reported, citing sources in the security forces.

According to its information, the missiles were destroyed by Israel’s air defense system. It is possible that one or several of them were also aimed at the US Embassy in Lebanon, located in Awkar, a northern suburb of Beirut.

No official statements from the authorities regarding the interception of the Iranian missiles in Lebanese airspace have been issued.