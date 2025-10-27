Russia to remember feats of North Korean troops in Kursk region — top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Russians will never forget the feats of North Korean soldiers and officers in the Kursk Region, they will strengthen the friendly ties between the two peoples, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in opening remarks at a meeting with his North Korean counterpart Choi Son Hui.

"The Russians will never forget the feats of soldiers and officers of the Korean People’s Army in the Kursk Region in liberating the Russian land. And those feats will certainly strengthen further the ties of friendship and historical solidarity in our joint fight for justice," Russia’s top diplomat said.

On October 23, everybody at the Russian embassy in Pyongyang led by Ambassador Alexander Matsegora took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial to heroes of the Kursk liberation operation, at the invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Lavrov recounted.

"Russian experts, architects, and sculptors, jointly with [North] Korean friends, are taking an active part in the design and implementation of this large-scale project. And I am confident that it will open as scheduled and on time in February 2026," the Russian foreign minister added.