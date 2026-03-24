BELGRADE, March 24. /TASS/. On the 27th anniversary of NATO's aggression against Yugoslavia, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik condemned the alliance's use of uranium munitions, describing it as a grave crime and a clear reflection of NATO's contempt for the Serbian people.

Dodik emphasized that NATO's bombing of Republika Srpska and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia was driven by criminal intent, vividly demonstrated by the deployment of over 10,000 tons of depleted uranium bombs. He pointed to the devastating health consequences, noting that many individuals – including those born long after the attacks – suffer from malignant diseases as a direct result. "Only criminals could commit such atrocities," Dodik declared on his social media platform.

In 1995, NATO aircraft targeted Bosnian Serb army positions under the guise of fostering peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, these bombings effectively facilitated the advance of Croat and Bosniak forces on Serbian positions, raising questions about the true intent behind the actions.

NATO's aggression against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia commenced on March 24, 1999, lasting for 78 days. Officially justified by the alliance as a measure to prevent genocide against Kosovo's Albanian population, Operation Allied Force saw NATO aircraft executing approximately 38,000 combat sorties. Serbia reports that the bombings resulted in the deaths of between 3,500 and 4,000 people and injured around 10,000, two-thirds of whom were civilians. During this campaign, NATO forces dropped 15 tons of depleted uranium over Serbian territory, leaving a lasting impact. Since then, Serbia has faced the highest cancer rates in Europe, a grim testament to the long-term consequences of the bombing campaign.