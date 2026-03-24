Turkey determined to stay out of ongoing conflict in region — Erdogan

ANKARA, March 24. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country has no intention of getting involved in the current conflict in the Gulf region.

"We are determined to keep our country out of this ring of fire [the Gulf war]. We do not want the conflict to turn into a war of attrition among the countries of the region. Today, Turkey makes sovereign decisions in accordance with its own priorities," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in the Gulf.

He also noted that the parties involved in the war are resorting to tricks to drag other countries into the conflict, but "Turkey sees these traps and is acting cautiously, prudently, and with a cool head.".