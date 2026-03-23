Iran’s IRGC confirms delivering missile strikes on Dimona, Eilat in Israel, US army bases

RABAT, March 24. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that missile strikes were delivered on a Dimona neighborhood near which Israel’s main nuclear site is situated, the Israeli Red Sea city of Eilat, and several US military bases across the region.

"In the course of the 78th wave of missile strikes tonight, targets in Dimona north of Tel Aviv, and Eilat as well as several US army bases in the region were attacked," Iran’s elite army unit said in a press release. As a result, designated targets were "hit with multiple warhead missiles and drones," the IRGC added, without elaborating.