Contacts between Iran, US have been established through intermediaries — CNN

NEW YORK, March 24. /TASS/. Contacts through intermediaries have been established between the United States and Iran, the Islamic Republic is ready to consider "sustainable" proposals for settling the conflict, CNN television channel reported, citing an Iranian source.

"There has been outreach between the United States and Iran, initiated by Washington, in recent days, but nothing that has reached the level of full-on negotiations," the source explained, as quoted by CNN. "Messages have been received through various intermediaries to scope out whether an agreement to end the war can be reached," they emphasized.

According to him, Iran "is not asking for a meeting or direct talks with the United States but is willing to listen" to proposals that take into account the republic’s national interests. The source stated that Tehran "is ready to provide all the necessary guarantees that it will never develop nuclear weapons but is entitled to peaceful use of nuclear technology" and demands the lifting of all sanctions.