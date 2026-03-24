US awaits Iran’s response on potential peace talks on March 26 — media

WASHINGTON, March 24. /TASS/. The United States and mediator countries are waiting for Iran’s response on potential high-level talks on ending the Middle East conflict on March 26, the Axios portal said, citing sources.

According to the portal, the United States and "a group of regional mediators are discussing the possibility of holding high-level peace talks with Iran as soon as Thursday, but are still waiting for a response from Tehran." "If the plans for a summit firm up, Vice President [JD] Vance is likely to be involved," it added.

Meanwhile, the sources told Axios that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is afraid that US President Donald Trump "might strike a deal [with Tehran] that falls well short of Israel's objectives, includes significant concessions, and limits Israel's ability to conduct strikes against Iran."