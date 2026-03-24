Today's global conflicts make it look like WWIII has started already: Lavrov’s remarks

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The events in Latin America and the Middle East directly stem from the West’s attempts to preserve the remnants of its dominance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Gorchakov Fund’s Board of Trustees.

He noted that some international relations experts have already begun to refer to the conflicts unfolding around the world as World War III.

TASS has compiled the foreign minister’s key statements.

Foreign policy

Western elites continue to "invest in confrontation" with Russia: "The Western minority, or rather the elites of Western countries, continue to invest whatever political and economic resources they have left in their confrontation with our country."

The Russian side, "together with its African friends," is preparing for the next Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in Moscow this October.

Has World War III already started?

Some international relations experts have already begun to characterize the conflicts unfolding around the world as World War III: "Some specialists, including those in Russia who study the history of international relations, have already begun to describe and characterize these events as World War III."

Developments in Latin America and the Middle East are a direct result of the West’s attempts to preserve the remnants of its dominance: "Events that directly stem from the attempts of the Western minority of states to preserve the remnants of their dominance on the international stage using crude methods of force, regardless of any previously signed and ratified obligations under international law."

Middle East conflict

Russia "is concerned about what is happening in relations between Iran and its neighbors."

"Harsh military aggression by the US and Israel" against Iran risks destabilizing international trade and global energy security: "The situation threatens to destabilize not only the Gulf region, which has already happened, and not only the entire Middle East, which is also happening, but also global trade, global energy security, and international transport and business communications."

Russia is sharing its assessments of the current situation with both Iran and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council: "We are currently discussing all these issues and, of course, sharing our assessments and the evolution of our views with both the Iranians and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council."

Russia is convinced that "the path of negotiations, the path of unity and balancing interests is the one that serves the interests" of the Middle East.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) response to threats to nuclear security in the Middle East is inappropriate: "The IAEA leadership is responding in a very inappropriate manner to the direct threats to nuclear security created by the unleashed aggression."

Cuba situation

External pressure on Cuba is intensifying: "The escalation of tensions surrounding Cuba, which is facing increasing external pressure, is a cause for serious concern. We reaffirm our solidarity with our Cuban friends and their right to pursue a sovereign path of development."

Russia will continue to provide Cuba with "necessary help and support, including material assistance": "Humanitarian aid is extremely relevant for our Cuban friends at this stage."

Palestine

Russia, together with its Arab partners, will strive to ensure that justice prevails in resolving the Palestinian issue: "This is unjust, and together with our Arab and Muslim friends, we will strive to ensure that justice prevails in full accordance with the resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council."