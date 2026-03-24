Saudi Arabia, UAE may join conflict against Iran — newspaper

NEW YORK, March 24. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates may join the United States in hostilities against Iran, as Tehran has attacked their territory, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may soon decide to join strikes against Iran. Riyadh has already allowed the US Army to use its King Fahd air base in the west of the country, so the decision to join the hostilities "is only a matter of time." Last week, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan emphasized that the country’s "patience with Iranian attacks is not unlimited."

Meanwhile, the UAE authorities are discussing the possibility of entering the conflict. They oppose a US-Israeli ceasefire with Iran that does not fully destroy Tehran’s military potential. The UAE has already taken measures against Iranian facilities within its borders. For example, the authorities recently closed an Iranian hospital and an Iranian club in Dubai. They have also warned of the possibility of freezing Iranian assets worth billions of dollars.

According to the newspaper's sources, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other regional countries are "unified" in their discontent with Iran. They are also unhappy that they cannot influence US decisions regarding the conflict.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.