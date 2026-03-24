Russian envoy to Ireland warns of potential destabilization in North Atlantic

LONDON, March 24. /TASS/. Military cooperation between Ireland and the UK directed against Russia may destabilize the North Atlantic region, a factor Moscow will take into account in its military planning, Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov told TASS, commenting on the joint statement adopted following the recent British-Irish summit.

"These agreements between Ireland and the UK will undoubtedly further destabilize the North Atlantic region. The Irish should not expect anything good from this, since as these agreements are implemented, they will naturally be taken into account in our military planning, and we will draw the relevant conclusions," the head of the diplomatic mission said.

"Ireland can hardly expect increased security through confrontation with Russia," Filatov warned.