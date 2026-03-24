MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian FPV drones have increased their flight depth to 60 km behind Ukrainian defense lines in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk sector, "squeezing" the enemy's logistics as a result, military expert Vitaly Kiselev reported.

"In the Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk directions, we are penetrating deeper into the enemy’s defenses. <…> [The enemy’s] logistics are being squeezed by our FPV drones, which are now striking at a range of approximately 50-60 kilometers. This is a very long distance. <…> They (the number of strikes on Ukrainian troops from FPV drones - TASS) certainly need to be increased to prevent the enemy from supplying ammunition to these settlements," he said on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Previously, security agencies told TASS that fighting for the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration is already "in full swing," and the enemy is suffering significant losses. Furthermore, Kiev is forcibly evacuating children from Slavyansk without determining in advance where and to whom they will be transferred. At the same time, as military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, Ukrainian soldiers are intensifying looting in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk due to the Russian army’s approach to the agglomeration.