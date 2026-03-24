Russia’s Energy Ministry expects to keep coal exports, production at 2025 level

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry expects to maintain coal production and exports at last year’s level — 440 mln tons and 211 mln tons, respectively, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov told TASS.

"Production — 440 mln tons, exports — 211 mln tons, that is, the goal is to maintain the 2025 level," he said.

Earlier, Islamov told Expert magazine that coal shipments from Russia to eastern destinations totaled 118.2 mln tons last year, which is 6.1% higher than in 2024. Supplies in the southern direction increased by 20.2% to 20.5 mln tons.

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov previously said that Russia’s coal exports in 2025 increased by 7% year on year to 211 mln tons.

Coal production in Russia in 2025 totaled 440 mln tons, which is comparable to 2024 levels, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an article for Energy Policy magazine.