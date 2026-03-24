Russia calls on Arab countries to show wisdom amid regional challenges — MFA

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. During a meeting with Hossam Zaki, Deputy Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (LAS), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov urged Arab partners to exercise wisdom and resilience in navigating the current challenges facing the Middle East, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Alimov underscored Russia’s keen interest in bolstering the League’s role in resolving regional issues and called on Arab nations to demonstrate prudence amid ongoing complexities in the region.

The discussions also covered the evolving collaboration between Russia and the Arab League across international platforms, notably the United Nations, focusing on shared concerns such as the situation in the Persian Gulf and broader issues in the Middle East and North Africa. The Ministry additionally highlighted the ongoing work of the UN Security Council on these pressing matters.