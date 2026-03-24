Kiev making bombs disguised as household items — expert

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Explosive devices disguised as household items are being assembled in Ukraine with the participation of Western instructors, veteran security officer Andrey Pirozhkov said in a video commentary released by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

"The components for making such devices typically arrive from Europe via third countries. Final assembly takes place in Ukraine with the participation of Western and British instructors. The camouflaged explosives then arrive in Russia disguised as household goods. Often, the individuals transporting such weapons are used unwittingly," the expert said.

According to Pirozhkov, modern explosive devices are skillfully disguised by foreign intelligence agencies as ordinary household items, such as electronics, toys, perfumes, or even church utensils. "The enemy is acting more sophisticated, embedding explosive devices in everyday objects, which complicates their detection and increases the risk to civilians. Such objects are equipped with low-visibility elements – plastic explosives, uncased circuits, radio components – and are sometimes controlled remotely via GSM modules or radio channels," the expert noted. In addition, some models have motion sensors that are triggered when opened or moved.

Earlier, the FSB reported it had seized a shipment of heated shoe insoles rigged with explosives that were planned for delivery to the Russian special military operation zone in Ukraine. They were delivered from Poland.