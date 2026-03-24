FSB seizes shipment of shoe insoles rigged with explosives destined for special op zone

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has seized a shipment of heated shoe insoles rigged with explosives, which arrived from Poland and was destined for the special military operation zone, the FSB said in a statement.

"A foreign national born in 1994 has been detained in Moscow. He was involved in the smuggling of weapons to Russia from Poland through Belarus, organized by Ukrainian intelligence agencies," the statement reads.

A Ukrainian handler ordered the man to receive a shipment of 504 improvised explosive devices disguised as heated shoe insoles through a logistics company in Moscow. The shoe insoles were supposed to be sent to Russian troops stationed in the special military operation zone disguised as humanitarian aid. "The FSB’s bomb experts have concluded that every explosive device contains the equivalent of 1.5 grams of TNT," the FSB pointed out.

The FSB explained that when connected to a power source, the shoe insoles would have detonated, maiming soldiers.