Iran halts gas supplies to Turkey after Israeli strike — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 24. /TASS/. Iran has stopped natural gas supplies to Turkey after an Israeli struck the giant South Pars gas field last week, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The agency notes that Iran accounted for 14% of Turkey's natural gas supplies last year.

According to sources, Turkey is still importing gas from Russia and Azerbaijan and also has reserves. It is unknown when supplies from Iran will resume.

On March 18, the governor of Assalluyeh district in Iran's Bushehr province reported that a fire broke out at several facilities in the South Pars field as a result of the Israeli and US strike. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces) announced its intention to attack oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar in the near future. In turn, Qatar Energy reported that its Ras Laffan site had been hit by a missile, sparking a fire. The Qatari Defense Ministry stated that the ballistic missile strike originated from Iran. Qatar Energy later added that after midnight on March 19, its production infrastructure was hit again by a missile strike, sparking another large fire.