Rosatom to mine and process critical metals in Brazil

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Rosatom and Brazil’s NBEPar have agreed to establish a joint venture or the extraction and processing of critical minerals in Brazil, according to a statement by Rosatom International Network (RIN).

"JSC Uranium One Group (part of TENEX Group of Rosatom State Corporation) and Brazilian company NBEPar — Nucleo Brasil Energia Participacoes Ltda (the holding company of Diamant· Group) — signed an agreement to establish the Nadina Minerals joint venture to implement mineral extraction projects in Brazil. <…> As part of their joint activities, the partners plan to obtain the necessary permits, conduct geological exploration at promising deposits and establish modern mining and processing facilities based on them for metals critical to the development of high-tech industries," the statement said.

NBEPar is the holding company of Diamante Group, a large private group with many years of experience in Brazil’s mining and energy sectors. It is the first private Brazilian company in the nuclear energy sector.

Uranium One Group, JSC is an international group of companies operating under the management perimeter of Rosatom State Corporation. It is one of the world’s largest uranium mining companies with a diversified portfolio of international assets in Kazakhstan, Tanzania, and Namibia.