Israel must not be allowed to derail settlement of Iran conflict — Erdogan

ANKARA, March 24. /TASS/. Israel cannot be permitted to undermine diplomatic settlement efforts in the Gulf region in pursuit of its own interests, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The activities of this Israeli mass murder network must be stopped immediately in the name of regional peace and humanity. Every country must take a bold and active stance on this issue. This senseless, illegal war must end, and the door to dialogue must be opened. Active cooperation and a negotiation process must begin. It is unacceptable for Israel’s uncompromising, maximalist, and radical stance to undermine diplomatic efforts," the Turkish leader said after a cabinet meeting on the situation in the Gulf.

He also stressed that the conflict launched against Iran is "Israel’s war, but the whole world is paying the price.".