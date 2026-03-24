Russia ready to supply all types of energy resources to Vietnam

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to act as a reliable supplier of all types of energy resources to Vietnam amid turbulence in international markets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"Amid turbulence in international markets and unpredictable changes in trade regimes, we are ready to remain a faithful and most reliable partner with transparent terms of cooperation [for Vietnam]. In terms of promising areas of cooperation, Russia is ready to act as a reliable supplier of all types of energy resources, including coal, oil and gas," he said.

Chernyshenko also added that the Russian side could offer supplies of agricultural products, including meat, wheat, fertilizers, confectionery products, as well as pharmaceutical and polymer products.

"I would like to note that Russian products have already proven themselves in the Vietnamese market," the Russian deputy prime minister said.