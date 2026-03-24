Trump says Iran has agreed not to have nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON, March 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trumps claims that Iran has agreed not to seek to obtain nuclear weapons.

"They can't have a nuclear weapon, and they're not going to have a nuclear weapon, and we're talking about that, and I don't want to say in advance, but they've agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon," he told reporters.

He did not say, however, who the United States is engaged in consultations with. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have repeatedly said that they have no plans to possess nuclear weapons.