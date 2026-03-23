Iran wants all sanctions on it lifted before ending war — Khamenei’s adviser

CAIRO, March 24. /TASS/. Iran will not end the hostilities until all sanctions on it have been lifted, military adviser to the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic Mohsen Rezaei said.

"The war will continue until all damages to Iran are compensated and sanctions on it are lifted. Also, we want international guarantees of US non-interference in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs - this is a decision of our country’s people, Supreme Leader, and armed forces," Fars news agency quoted Rezaei as saying.