Russian-Swiss trade ties strengthening despite pandemic, says envoy

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Trade relations between Russia and Switzerland have strengthened over the years and continued to develop in 2020, despite the pandemic, Krystyna Marty Lang, Swiss Ambassador to Russia, said in an interview with TASS.

She highly appreciated the state of economic relations between the two countries and pointed to their strong nature.

"Trade indicators are stable. This also applies to 2020, In recent years, trade has grown, we can assess 2020 positively, given the current circumstances," the diplomat said.

"Russia is one of the twenty most important trading partners of our country. Today, there are about 200 Swiss companies operating throughout Russia, many other firms are showing interest in the Russian market. A particularly active presence is observed in the pharmaceutical sector, as well as in the machine-building and electronic industries, the food industry, logistics, infrastructure and financial services," Lang said.

The diplomat also stressed that the Swiss authorities do not yet require mandatory vaccination for tourists entering the country.

"The Federal Council regularly adjust the rules of entry to the latest changes. Currently, for example, all persons entering Switzerland by air must present a negative PCR test. There is no mandatory vaccination requirement in Switzerland yet," the ambassador said.