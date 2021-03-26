Commercial airplanes with motors can appear in Russian by 2030

KRASNODAR, March 26. /TASS/. Commercial airplanes fitted with motors can appear in Russia by 2030, Minister of Industry Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday.

"The question is when this will be used for commercial purposes. Objectively, depending on the market demand and marketing, I think this will be sometime by 2030. At the same time, this can probably occur earlier," the Minister said. Development of electric planes depends on many factors - operation, infrastructure, production price and airplane types, he noted.

"We are progressing in step and in some aspects even in advance of our foreign colleagues. I believe an electrical aircraft will obtain its commercial application by 2030," Manturov added.