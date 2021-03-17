Aeroflot does not expect global air service market to recover earlier than in 2024

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Aeroflot projects that the international air service market will not recover earlier than in 2024, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s air carrier Mikhail Poluboyarinov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Wednesday.

"Regarding the international market, the forecast that we made at the end of last year, is probably not exactly correct. The recovery rates are slower and we do not expect reaching the level of 2019 earlier than in 2024," he said.

Speaking about the situation on the domestic market, Aeroflot CEO noted that it may recover as early as in 2022. Revenue rates will probably approach the level of 2019 only in 2023," he said.