Bitcoin surpasses $34,000 updating all-time high

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The bitcoin rate grew by 6.42%, at its peak reaching $34.076, according to data from CoinDesk. Thus, the price of the cryptocurrency has renewed its all-time high.

At 23:59 Moscow time on January 5, Bitcoin was trading at $33,843 (+5.68%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.