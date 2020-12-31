Moldova renews gas contract with Gazprom until 2021 year-end

CHISINAU, December 31. /TASS/. Moldova has extended the current contract for gas supply to the Republic with Gazprom until 2021 year-end, press service of Moldovagaz says on Thursday.

"Effective contracts for transit and supply of natural gas by Gazprom to the Republic of Moldova have been extended for a year," the company says. "Relevant documents were approved at the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the company and signed in due course," the press service adds.

It was reported earlier that the provisional gas price for Moldova will be about $120-122 per 1,000 cubic meters.