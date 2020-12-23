US Treasury extends deadline for investors to complete deals with GAZ Group

WASHINGTON, December 24. /TASS/. The US authorities are extending the deadline for investors to complete transactions with GAZ Group until January 26, 2022 and set the same deadline for American investors to get rid of the shares of the Russian holding.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department announced this on Wednesday.

OFAC issued two general licenses: General License 13P, which extends the term for disposing of GAZ Group assets, and General License 15J, which specifies the terms for the extension of transactions with the holding.

On April 6, 2018, the United States imposed sanctions against 24 Russians and 15 legal entities. The US Treasury blacklisted businessmen Oleg Deripaska, Vladimir Bogdanov, Suleiman Kerimov, Igor Rotenberg, Kirill Shamalov, Andrey Skoch, Viktor Vekselberg. Restrictions were imposed on Deripaska-controlled Rusal and the En+ Group, the Basic Element industrial group and the Russian Machines machine-building holding, B-Finance and Eurosibenergo, the GAZ Group and the Kuban agricultural holding. Also Gazprom Burenie, Rotenberg's NPV Engineering group, Shamalov's Ladoga Management company and Vekselberg's Renova Group became subject to sanctions.

Initially, the US Treasury obliged American investors to dispose of the shares and debt instruments of all blacklisted companies until May 7, 2018 for, and to terminate contracts with them until June 5, 2018. Subsequently, these terms were extended several times.

In July of 2020, the deadline for completing transactions with GAZ Group was extended until January 22, 2021.

On January 27 of 2019 year, the US Treasury Department announced the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Rusal, En+ and Eurosibenergo.