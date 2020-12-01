Russian companies to participate in German hydrogen projects, says minister

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov considers it possible for Russian companies to participate in hydrogen projects in Germany by supplying equipment and engineering services.

"I consider the participation of Russian companies in hydrogen projects in Germany as suppliers of equipment and engineering services mutually beneficial," he said in a video address at the Russian-German Commodities Forum on Tuesday.

Moscow also considers the participation of German firms in joint infrastructure projects on production, storage and transportation of hydrogen, transfer and localization of German hydrogen technologies in Russia and the possibility of Russia’s hydrogen export promising, Manturov added.

"We assume that Germany may become a driver of hydrogen energy development around the globe and Russia expects a strong long-term cooperation in the field relying on the successful experience of partnership in industry and many other sectors of the economy," the minister noted.