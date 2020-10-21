Putin to discuss business issues with Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference meeting with members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs on Wednesday.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that part of the conversation would be public, if Putin deems it possible. Peskov explained that the traditionally closed format of the meeting allows its participants to speak more openly about the problems and issues.

Earlier, the Union noted that on this day implementation of the "regulatory guillotine" mechanism will be discussed, as well as employment support, support mechanisms for industrial companies, new and modernized instruments to stimulate investment activity.

Putin has attended the congresses of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs before and met with members of the union's bureau. As a rule, at such events, he voiced not only his assessments in the field of economics, but also discussed with the participants their specific proposals on various areas of business development and the business environment in the country.