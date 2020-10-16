Arms exporter Rostec suggests setting up amphibious aircraft squadron for firefighting

GELENDZHIK, October 16. /TASS/. Arms exporter Rostec proposes establishing a special squadron of Be-200 amphibious aircraft for firefighting, particularly abroad, chief executive of the state-run corporation Sergei Chemezov said on Friday.

"We would like to create either on the basis of EMERCOM or on the basis of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) or rather a joint venture of EMERCOM and UAC - a commercial squadron supporting execution of all international orders. Furthermore, our government can also order services from this company if EMERCOM is unable to cope with the task using its resources," Chemezov said.

This squadron may include five aircraft currently on the balance of the EMERCOM and requiring upgrades and repairs, the top manager added.

"We indeed receive a lot of requests. I regret saying we cannot grant all the requests received," Chemezov said. Twelve amphibious aircraft are currently on the balance of the EMERCOM, with 7 of them flying, he added.