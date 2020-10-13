Putin orders to hold beer, low-alcohol beverages marking experiments

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government to hold experiments on marking bottled drinking water, beer and low-alcohol beverages by April 1, 2021 and later decide on compulsory marking of such products.

"To ensure holding of experiments on providing bottled drinking water, beer produce and low-alcohol beverages with identification markers and decide on introduction of compulsory labelling for the said product groups subject to their [the experiments'] results," the list of assignments of the head of state reads. The list was posted on the Kremlin’s website on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is appointed in charge of the experiments.

Russia currently has compulsory marking of furs, tobacco products, footwear and pharmaceuticals. Labelling of perfumery and photo goods became mandatory on October 1 this year. Digital marking of tires will be introduced by the end of this year and in 2021 five groups of light industry goods and dairy products will start to be labelled.