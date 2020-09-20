Russian finance minister says Belarus is reliable borrower

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Belarus is a reliable borrower, with all payments being done in due time, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Sunday.

"Belarus is our reliable borrower. There have been no precedents of delays in loan repayments. We think that it is a very good borrower," he said in an interview with the Moscow, Kremlin, Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the minister, lending to Belarus is beneficial for Russia’s economy too. "We will support both Belarus’ and Russia’s economies because the loan will cover transactions with Russian suppliers and there will be no payment arrears. There is mutual interest in that. Naturally, we hear some asking: why should Russia be lending to foreign countries in a situation that is difficult for Russia? In this case, it is our very close trade and economic partner. It will ensure orders to our companies and jobs," he explained.

Russia will grant a loan to Belarus in two takes: one billion US dollars in 2020, and 500 million US dollars in 2021.