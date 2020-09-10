Hainan presents development plan for Lecheng medical tourism zone

HAIKOU, September 10. /TASS/. The Hainan administration has published an innovative development plan for Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism, reported cn.chinadaily.com.cn.

The plan, which includes ten parts and 34 provisions, refers to Hainan's liberalization regarding this particular cluster. It will result in the local authorities promoting investment in the Lecheng zone, cross-border capital movement, trade in licensed drugs and medical equipment, as well as in attracting foreign highly qualified labor resources.

In the process of developing the Lecheng complex, the provincial administration will focus on the introduction of innovative models in the field of health insurance and the use of real clinical practice data (Real World Data), allowing to get a more complete picture of the effect of drug use. In addition, as part of the Lecheng Zone Development Program, the Hainan authorities will do their utmost to simplify administrative procedures for reviewing and approving documents in the field of medicine and construction.

The decision to establish Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone was made in 2013. Its area occupies 20 square kilometers, there are clinics of traditional Chinese and Western medicine on the premises. By 2025, the Chinese authorities intend to bring Lecheng to the world level in the field of medical technology and equipment. In particular, within the framework of this project, it is planned to create an advanced clinical center and a base for conducting scientific research.