Hainan's new economic district to offer consulting services to investors

HAIKOU, July 9. /TASS/. The new Jiangdong Economic Development Area located in Hainan' Haikou will provide advisory services to investors, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

The authorities in Jiaodong will advise both Chinese and foreign enterprises intending to register their companies or branches there. In particular, the interested parties will be helped with registration procedures, rental of office and industrial premises, as well as space in business incubators. Moreover, foreign companies will be provided with the necessary guidance in foreign languages, the publication clarifies.

Foreign investors can also check out the English-language online project on the possibilities of the new economic region of Jiangdong. The site informs about the advantages and prospects of this special development zone, as well as the latest updates.

In June 2018, the Hainan administration announced the creation of a new economic development district of ​​Jiangdong near Meilan International Airport. Major commercial, industrial and energy corporations, financial institutions on the list of 500 largest commercial organizations in China have already begun working here. This special zone, with an area of more than 298 square kilometers, plays an important part in the creation of Hainan's free trade port.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.