Leaders of Russia and China discuss cooperation in fuel and energy, aircraft industry

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping discussed cooperation between the two countries based on projects in hydrocarbon supplies, nuclear industry and civil aviation, the Kremlin’s press service said on Wednesday after the telephone conversation between leaders of the two countries.

"The endeavor was underscored to continue proactive buildup of economic interaction based on large-scale projects in the spheres of hydrocarbon supplies, peaceful atom and civil aviation as well as scientific-technical and innovation cooperation," the press service said.