IrAero Airlines announces flights from Krasnoyarsk to Igarka, Tyumen, Blagoveshchensk

TASS, July 7. /TASS/. The IrAero Airlines from late July will serve flights from Krasnoyarsk to Igarka (the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north), Tyumen and Blagoveshchensk (the Amur Region), the company’s press service said on Tuesday.

Flights to Tuymen will begin on July 22; the fare is 9,600 rubles ($135) or more. Weekly flights Irkutsk - Krasnoyarsk - Igarka will start on July 23. Every Monday from July 27, the company will serve flights between Krasnoyarsk and Blagoveshchensk; the air fare will be 12,300 rubles ($173). All the flights will be performed by IrAero’s Bombardier CRJ-200 ER planes that can take 50 passengers on board.

Currently, the Krasnoyarsk airport offers flights to Igarka and Blagoveshchensk by other companies. However, presently there are no flights between Irkutsk and Igarka or between Krasnoyarsk and Tyumen.

IrAero was founded in 1999. It is based in Irkutsk. The company serves flights to more than 40 cities across Russia. The fleet includes 25 planes.