Nord Stream 2 project requires support of politicians, contractors — Austria’s OMV CEO

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project requires comprehensive support, not merely political but from construction contractors as well, CEO of Austria’s OMV Rainer Seele (one of European partners of the project) said at the press conference on Tuesday.

Nord Stream 2 construction participants are communicating with politicians on a going basis, explaining advantages of the project implementation to them, the top manager said.

"We need clear support not merely from companies providing funding but also from companies that got orders for supply or work within the framework of this project. This is because there are many companies in Europe that managed to have good earnings, particularly those participating in the pipelay," Seele said. "Speaking about huge investments made in this project, they should not be jeopardized. This is highly important," he added.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages construction of two gas pipeline strings with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The gas pipeline is 93% complete to date.