Trump vowed to exit NATO because members supported Nord Stream 2, says Bolton

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump was going to threaten leaders of NATO member-states at the 2018 summit that the United States would leave the alliance if they continued supporting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, ex-White House National Security Advisor John Bolton says in his latest book entitled: The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.

"He [President Trump - TASS] called me in the car ·rst to ask, ·"Are you ready to play in the big· leagues· today?· This is what I want to say,"· and· he proceeded· to dictate the· following:· "We have great respect for NATO, but·we’re being· treated unfairly. By January· 1, all nations must· commit· to two percent, and· we will· forgive· arrears,· or· we· will· walk· out,· and· not· defend· those· who· have not.· So long as we are not getting· along with Russia,· we will not go into· a NATO· where· NATO· countries· are· paying· billions· to· Russia.· We’re· out· if they· make the pipeline deal," Bolton says in the book.