Zhukovsky Institute to develop Russian supersonic jet concept by 2021

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Zhukovsky Institute research center will develop the concept and the program for the supersonic passenger jet in Russia by 20201 year-end. The company made the relevant contract with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 3, according to papers on the government procurements website.

The contract price is 213 mln rubles ($3.1 mln for this year) and 504.7 mln rubles ($7.25 mln) for 2021.

According to the terms of reference, proposals on the preliminary outline and dimensions of the supersonic aircraft and the list of critical technologies for its development, including noise reduction and fuel efficiency improvement measures, will be prepared by December 15, 2021. The cost of research and development work under the project, production and operation of the supersonic jet will be assessed and its market prospects will be reviewed.

Russia plans to develop a supersonic jet with a limited seating capacity and the speed up to 1.6-1.8 max at the initial stage and then move to development of faster airplanes with the seating capacity of 30-50 passengers and the speed up to 2 max.