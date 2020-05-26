As many as 1.5 mln SMEs out of 6 mln receive state support in Russia

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. As many as 1.5 mln out of 6 mln small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) receive state anti-crisis support, President of the Opora Rossii business association Alexander Kalinin said on Tuesday.

"A growing number of small businesses are receiving state support in one way or other. According to our estimates, as many as 1.5 mln (small and mid-sized) enterprises receive (state support) out of 6 mln entities (registered in the SME register as of March 1, 2020)," he said.