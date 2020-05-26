As many as 1.5 mln SMEs out of 6 mln receive state support in Russia

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. As many as 1.5 mln out of 6 mln small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) receive state anti-crisis support, President of the Opora Rossii business association Alexander Kalinin said on Tuesday.
"A growing number of small businesses are receiving state support in one way or other. According to our estimates, as many as 1.5 mln (small and mid-sized) enterprises receive (state support) out of 6 mln entities (registered in the SME register as of March 1, 2020)," he said.
Opora Rossii "expects much" from the nationwide plan of action, Katyrin noted, adding that he hopes that the current crisis will help solve the issues with state regulation, as well as lead to a technological breakthrough.
Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government earlier with presenting a nationwide plan of action on economic recovery developed jointly with regional authorities and business representatives by June 1. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry said earlier that the plan would cover 2020 and 2021 and would contain a block of tasks connected with new investment instruments, export support, growth of household income and SMEs support.