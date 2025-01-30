Prospects for accepting Russia’s Mir cards in India positive — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The prospects for accepting Russia’s Mir cards in India are positive, Indian ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said in an interview published in the International Affairs magazine.

"The issue of accepting Russian MIR banking cards in India is under active discussion, with prospects for resolution appearing positive," he said.

According to the ambassador, Indian diplomatic and commercial missions are facilitating negotiations between India and Russia on mutual acceptance of payments from Mir payment systems and Indian RuPay.

"Recent meetings, including those of the IRIGC-TEC (the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific & Cultural Cooperation - TASS) have focused on creating a framework for this collaboration. If successful, this would enable seamless transactions for Russian visitors in India and vice versa, thereby easing the limitations imposed by Western sanctions on Russian financial systems," he added.