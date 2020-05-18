Carrier predominantly using Russian airplanes to be established by Red Wings company

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. An airline predominantly using Russian airplanes is planned to be established by the Red Wings air carrier, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"A company focusing on the use of domestic aviation equipment specifically will be created today by the Red Wings owned by Rostec. This company is to purchase up to 60 SSJ 100 airplanes and 16 MC-21 airplanes by 2024," the official said.

A new model of aircraft maintenance and repair will be mastered in the company, Borisov said. "Reputational risks sustained by Aeroflot at a certain stage with aircraft maintenance and repair, including SSJ 100, are unacceptable," he added.

"The company will at the same time enjoy certain preferences I have mentioned earlier — these are subsidized leasing payments, subsidized flying hour cost and subsidized airfare for the Far East and Siberia. It will carry our citizens by Russian airplanes specifically to these territories," he added.