Russian government develops measures to support the aviation industry

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian government is developing measures to support the air transportation sector, including airline subsidies, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"Indeed, it will also include subsidies to companies. Expenses are being analyzed, measures are being worked out," he said.

Reshetnikov emphasized that this issue is mainly a responsibility of the Russian Transport Ministry. "But at the same time, we are assisting in evaluating these decisions," he added.

TASS reported earlier that the Transport Ministry would provide airlines with subsidies in the amount of 23 bln rubles ($309.02 mln) to pay off airline expenses from February to July, which was recently announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Currently, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Russia has closed international flights that are highly profitable for companies (except for repatriation flights).