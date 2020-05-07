Putin urges to increase competitiveness of Russian commodities, food products

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 7. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has urged to increase the competitiveness of Russian commodities and food products in the selling race.

"The international commodities and food selling race has intensified amid the falling global demand. Our exporters should act together with transport companies to succeed in that race, increase the competitiveness of Russian goods," he said at a meeting on transport issues on Thursday.

The president expects domestic carriers to offer "efficient logistics patterns that will be able to support, encourage export, including products with high added value."