Russia authorized face masks exports within EAEU only - Ministry of Industry

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Exports of the personal protective equipment, including masks, have been authorized within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) only, press service of the Ministry of Industry told TASS on Sunday.

"For purposes of eliminating barriers in mutual supplies of personal protective equipment in the [Eurasian Economic] Union, the Russian government made the decision to abolish the national ban, keeping the Union-wide one," the Ministry said.

The government decree was posted earlier on Sunday, which canceled the introduced temporary ban on exports of certain personal protective equipment, including medical face masks. A similar ban was introduced later at the EAEU level, the Ministry noted. The list of products banned for exports outside Russia comprised masks along with disposal chemical protective suits, reusable anti-plague suits, surgical gloves, cotton wool, bandages, boot covers and breather equipment.

The ban did not apply to humanitarian aid provided by Russia to other countries.